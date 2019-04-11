RABINOWITZ--Andrew David, 79 of Westport, CT, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in New York City, son of the late Toba (Bloom) and Irving Rabinowitz and grew up in the Bronx. He graduated from NYU School of Engineering, with a Masters and Doctorate degree. Andy was employed at Norden Systems in Norwalk, CT for more than 35 years. He is survived by his wife Audrey, three children and five grandchildren. Services Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:30am at The Conservative Synagogue in Westport, CT.
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 11, 2019