1974 - 2020

Andrew R. Campbell, aged 45, of Naples Florida, died suddenly and unexpectedly on January 22, 2020. His passing was a shock to all who knew and loved him. Andrew's plans for his future are unfulfilled.



Andrew was predeceased by his mother Sharon Campbell (nee Cutler), who died in 1997, aged 45. He is survived by his partner Stephen Greving, New York City; his father Richard Campbell and wife Debbie Farr, Bonita Springs, FL; his former wife Jennifer Conley Darling, Marshall, Michigan; aunts Patti Merrick, Burlington, Ontario, Mary Cutler Christopher, Vancouver, British Columbia, and uncles Tim, Terry and Jeff Campbell, and Robert Cutler, all in Southern Ontario, Canada.



The first half of Andrew's life was in the greater Toronto area. He also lived in Vancouver, but the home of his heart and soul was New York City. His love of the performing arts was nourished in high school and when he graduated, he auditioned for a place at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan. Alumni of that school include Robert Redford, Kirk Douglas and Spencer Tracy. He graduated from the 3 year program in 1995.



Andrew was an actor, a carpenter, an equestrian, a renovation contractor, a real estate agent, a salesman and a marketer.



He was welcoming and generous and was known for his uplifting and encouraging spirit. And his smile. And his sunglasses.



Andrew loved dogs, and owned three - his childhood Cocker Spaniel, Todd, his mischievous Great Dane, Jasper and his English Bull Dog, George that he rescued as a sick puppy from a NYC pet shop. He also loved horses which he owned and trained. As a junior, he competed in Hunter and Jumper classes at the Royal Winter Fair (Toronto), Spruce Meadows (Calgary), and across southern Ontario and Quebec.



Memorial services were planned for New York and Toronto but the travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic intervened. In Andrew's memory, his father has established a Fund to support the dreams of young equestrians. It is an expensive sport and an annual award will assist a deserving teenager take the next step in achieving their goals. Perhaps it will help buy a horse, a new saddle or pay for travel to competitions.



If you would like to contribute to Andrew's legacy, donations are being received at https://www.gofundme.com/f/andrew-c

ampbell-junior-equestrian-award. In exchange for your donation, the Fund will keep you informed about the recipients of the annual award.





At the entrance to Andrew's home, visitors were greeted by these words:



BE KIND.

WORK HARD.

STAY HUMBLE.

SMILE OFTEN.

STAY LOYAL.

BE HONEST.

TRAVEL WHEN

POSSIBLE.

NEVER STOP LEARNING.

BE THANKFUL.

AND LOVE

ALWAYS.



A good way to live a life. And he did. Andrew, we miss you.

