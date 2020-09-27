1/
ANDREW STRUZZIERI
STRUZZIERI--Fr. Andrew L., age 73. Pastor, St. Clare R.C. Church, Rosedale, NY. Formerly pastor of St. Matthew's and Our Lady of Refuge, Brooklyn. Passed on September 18 at 12:09 as the Angelus Bells rang the hymn "Now Thank We All our God". His humility, faith, kindness and humor will be missed. His sister, Gloria Montalto (Nicholas), niece, Chiara Montalto-Giannini (Pierfrancesco), nephew, Franco Montalto (Sharon) and children, Simona, Nicolo, and Gianfranco survive him.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
