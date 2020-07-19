ANDREW TAUBER

TAUBER--Andrew F. Passed away at NYU Langone Hospital on July 12 - five days prior to his 74th birthday. The cause was complications from septic shock. Born and bred in Manhattan, Andrew graduated from Loyola School in 1964 and from Georgetown University in 1968. A talented interior designer, he ran Andrew F. Tauber Interiors in New York for over 45 years. He loved antique French furniture, Chinese porcelain, fresh oysters, and fine French food. He is survived by his husband, Robert M. Cohn, who was his partner for 32 years, and by many good friends and clients around the world. A graveside service was held on July 17th. Comments and tributes may be left at www.frankecampbell.com