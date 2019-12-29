Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW TAUSSIG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





TAUSSIG--Andrew Richard, "Andy" (1951-2019), died December 21st, 2019 in New York City at the age of 68. Andy was born in 1951 in Abington, PA to Ralph James Taussig and Sally Gimbel Taussig. Andy took tremendous pride in his parents' legacy. Ralph had served in the U.S. Army's 29th Infantry Division in World War II, aided in the liberation of Buchenwald concentration camp, and served as the Chairman of the Jewish Welfare Board of Philadelphia for 18 years. Sally was a graduate of Smith College and granddaughter of Ellis A. Gimbel, former longtime Chairman of Gimbel Brothers Department Stores and Philadelphia philanthropist. Andy attended Cheltenham High School ('69) and was a graduate of Trinity College ('73) in Hartford, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He received graduate degrees in law and business from the Georgetown University Law Center ('76) and the Wharton School ('78), respectively. Andy met the love of his life, Susan Fierman Taussig, in 1969. On their first date, they saw the motion picture "The Impossible Years" and ate "$1 buck burgers" at The Open Hearth restaurant in Cheltenham, PA. Andy dated Susan continuously throughout high school, college, and graduate school, finally marrying her in 1978 in Philadelphia. They moved to New York City shortly thereafter, making their home and building a life together for 51 years. Andy practiced law at Willkie, Farr, & Gallagher before joining First Boston (later Credit Suisse) as an investment banker in 1982. He led the firm's retail investment banking group, proudly serving some of the world's largest retailers and consumer brands, including Home Depot, CVS, and Reebok. In 2005, Andy joined Lehman Brothers, where he was Vice Chairman and Global Head of Retail Investment Banking. He later held similar roles at both Barclays plc and Guggenheim Partners. Andy's professional work brought him tremendous joy and satisfaction. He delighted in working tirelessly for his clients, forging trusted, lifelong relationships with his business partners. He was known for his generous spirit, loyalty, and patience. Within the investment banking group he led, Andy advised and mentored multiple generations of colleagues, many of whom became close friends over his 37 year career. During his life, Andy was most passionate about his family. His sons, their wives, and his grandchildren brought him the most joy of all. He also enjoyed watching classic TV shows and movies, following politics, collecting antiques, and listening to Motown and disco music. He was active with various philanthropic endeavors focused on the health and wellbeing of children. Andy is survived by his wife, Susan; his brother and sister, John (Farmington, CT) and Priscilla (Huntingdon Valley, PA); his sister-in-law Lisa Grabell (Bryn Mawr, PA) and her family; his sons, Alexander (San Francisco, CA) and Christopher (New York, NY); their wives, Susan and Whitney; his grandchildren, August and Cecilia; and his nephews Gregory (New York, NY) and Matthew (Boston, MA). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with Andrew Taussig's name in the memo line, should be mailed to: Attn: Elliott Pollock, Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

