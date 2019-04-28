KENSINGER--Angela. KENSINGER--Stuart. Angela Webb Kensinger, age 54, of New Canaan, and Stuart Roben Kensinger, age 55, of Houston, were tragically killed in a plane crash outside Kerrville, Texas on Monday, the 22nd of April 2019. Their love for one another and for their family and friends was truly unlike anything else, and their loving souls and zest for life will live on through everyone they knew. For a more complete and detailed obituary notice with service details, please visit Mr. and Mrs. Kensinger's online memorial tribute at www.geohlewis.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019