ZEMAN--Angela. Age 71 on April 30, 2020 from COVID-19. Beloved wife of husband Barry, loving mother of Wendy (Michael), Keely (Robert) CJ (Michael) and Josh (Rachel). Cherished grandchildren; Luca, Evan and Macy; adored sister Marti, sister-in-law Bonnie, brothers-in-law Stanley and Jerry, and each niece, nephew, cousin and families across the country. Born September 29, 1948 to the late Malcom Edgar Shehane and Edna Marie Black. She eventually found her true place in Manhattan and loved it all. A mystery short story writer; one was chosen for inclusion in Best American Mystery Stories of The Year. Her desire to write transcended all things except familial. Dedicated to MWA: National Board, founding member/officer MWA/NY, ran two Symposiums, chaired/judged Edgar committees, etc. MWA gave her a wealth of friends who filled her with joy, and whom she admired and loved. She was working on another novel and third 'Tale of Roxanne' story for Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine. (angelazeman.com). Despite illness, she remained strong, kind, caring and loving. She never gave up. Proud member of MWA, PWA, ICWA, and Friars Club. Strong believer in woman rights, equality for all and a more just society. Thanks to NYP/ Cornell, 10 Central & 2 West for their compassionate care. Donations in Angela's honor to Foodbank, Coalition for the Homeless, or DSCC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.