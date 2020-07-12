1/
ANGELICA BRAESTRUP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELICA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRAESTRUP--Angelica Hollins. August 22, 1940- July 3, 2020. Died of complications of ALS at home in Cumberland Center, Maine. Born in New York City to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Elkins) Hollins, she graduated from the Chapin School and Georgetown University. She dedicated her life to increasing the number of medical professionals from underrepresented communities, rescuing animals both domestic and wild, and to her art no matter where she lived. Her marriage to the late Peter Braestrup ended in divorce. Survived by her children Carl-Peter H. Braestrup of San Francisco, Kate Braestrup (Simon van der Ven) of Lincolnville, Maine, and Angelica E. Braestrup (Mark J. Spalding) of Washington, D.C., seven grandchildren, and one great grandson. She is also survived by her brother Harry Hollins (Mariette), her sisters Brita Holmquist Bonechi (Roberto), Lilias Outerbridge, and Elizabeth Elliott (Clinton), stepsisters Victoria Villamil (Rafael) and Helena Brambeck, stepbrother Fredrik Holmquist and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her great grandson Drew Griffith, sister Evelina Hollins Kats, stepsister Stephanie Doane, and stepbrother Anders Holmquist, predeceased her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved