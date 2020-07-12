ANGELICA BRAESTRUP

BRAESTRUP--Angelica Hollins. August 22, 1940- July 3, 2020. Died of complications of ALS at home in Cumberland Center, Maine. Born in New York City to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Elkins) Hollins, she graduated from the Chapin School and Georgetown University. She dedicated her life to increasing the number of medical professionals from underrepresented communities, rescuing animals both domestic and wild, and to her art no matter where she lived. Her marriage to the late Peter Braestrup ended in divorce. Survived by her children Carl-Peter H. Braestrup of San Francisco, Kate Braestrup (Simon van der Ven) of Lincolnville, Maine, and Angelica E. Braestrup (Mark J. Spalding) of Washington, D.C., seven grandchildren, and one great grandson. She is also survived by her brother Harry Hollins (Mariette), her sisters Brita Holmquist Bonechi (Roberto), Lilias Outerbridge, and Elizabeth Elliott (Clinton), stepsisters Victoria Villamil (Rafael) and Helena Brambeck, stepbrother Fredrik Holmquist and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her great grandson Drew Griffith, sister Evelina Hollins Kats, stepsister Stephanie Doane, and stepbrother Anders Holmquist, predeceased her.





