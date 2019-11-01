NUNEZ--Angelo Ralph, on October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Ramirez). Loving father to Marie Gonzalez (Arthur), Angelo Ralph Nunez, Jr. (Joan) and Mark Joseph Nunez (Tammy). Proud grandfather to six and great-grandfather to one. Beloved uncle to many, loving brother to Irene Weiss (the late Stanley) and the late Joseph (Esther). Esteemed member of the F.D.N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Visiting Friday (November 1) 1-5pm at Clavin Funeral Home, 7722 4th Avenue, Brooklyn. Internment Saturday (November 2) at Saint Michael's Cemetery, East Elmhurst.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019