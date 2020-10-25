ANGUS DEMING

DEMING--Angus, a long-time writer and foreign correspondent for Newsweek Magazine, died of undiagnosed sepsis in New York City on February 12, 2020. He was 93. Born in Manhattan, he graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Ma. in 1944; and from Yale University, in 1948. Called to active duty in Korea as a rifle platoon leader in 1951, he was awarded the Silver Star for "gallantry in action" and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1973. He began his career as a journalist at The Wall Street Journal as a reporter in their Washington bureau where he covered the Supreme Court, including the 1954 landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education. In the 1950s and '60s he covered wars, riots and revolutions from Paris for the United Press and Newsweek, including the return to power of Charles de Gaulle, the Suez crisis, the Soviet invasion of Budapest and the fighting in Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. He subsequently served as Newsweek's first bureau chief in Boston and returned to Europe to report on The Troubles in Northern Ireland from the London bureau. He covered the 1973 Arab-Israeli War as the magazine's first bureau chief in Jerusalem and returned to New York as a Senior Writer in International Affairs. He retired in 2000 after 40 years at the magazine. Angus was a meticulous and relentless reporter with grit but no bravado and an analytical writer with a graceful turn of phrase. He was the very embodiment of the strong, silent type with natural dignity, a self-assured masculinity, innate charm, a robust sense of humor and a quick perception of the ridiculous. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madlyn (Millimet), whom he met at Newsweek; their son Nicholas; his son Mark (Madeleine Combes); and four beloved grandchildren: Julien, Arthur, Vivian and Ruby. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on November 13, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store