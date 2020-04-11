NGUYEN--Anh-Tuyet. The Board of Trustees and the staff of The Joyce Theater mourn the passing of Vice Chair Anh-Tuyet ("AT") Nguyen, who served the organization for 13 years with intelligence, warmth, and generosity. A devoted friend and supporter of the dance community, AT brought her passion and zeal for life to The Joyce and its programs. She worked tirelessly to grow The Joyce's board, fostering an inclusive and dedicated membership; and spearheaded numerous initiatives. A mentor to many, AT was honored at The Joyce's 2019 gala for her lifelong dedication and advocacy for the art of dance. Her wisdom, wit, and kindness will be profoundly missed by all. We extend our sincerest condolences to her husband Robert, their families, and loved ones. Virginia A. Millhiser, Board Chair Linda Shelton, Executive Director



