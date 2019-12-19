Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Ebon Hofverberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1926 - 2019

Anita Ebon (Svensson) Hofverberg, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 93 on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Allendale, NJ.



She was born on November 13, 1926 in Halmstad, Sweden to Algot and Ebba Svensson. She married Bengt Hofverberg on New Year's Eve in 1948. Over the next decade, they lived and had three children in Sundsvall before sailing across the Atlantic Ocean and moving to Freeport, NY, her home until 2013.



Anita started her retail career at Baresh's in Freeport in 1963. She then moved on to Lord & Taylor in Garden City before transferring to their Fifth Avenue location, where she worked for 20 years as a buyer and salesperson of antiques, furniture, and textiles, her true passion. After a few years at Saks Fifth Avenue, she spent 15 years in interior design at the Robert Allen showroom in Long Island, finally retiring at the age of 81.



Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years in 2011, son Bengt Jr. in 1995, sister Gudrun Koveleski, and brother Jurgen Svensson. She is survived by her son Ulf Hofverberg (Jane) of Chichester, NY and daughter Agneta Hofverberg (David Elliott) of Bergenfield, NJ. Her 5 grandchildren, Anna Voisard (Joel), Sara Hofverberg, Adam Hofverberg (Courtney), Christopher Elliott (Aly), and Olivia Elliott, as well as her 5 great-grandchildren, Vincent and Lina Voisard, Thea Hofverberg, and Charlotte and Julia Elliott, will miss their Farmor and Mormor dearly.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of Sweden, 5 E. 48th St., in New York City on Sunday, January 19th at 2:00 PM. Donations in her honor can be made to The American-Scandinavian Foundation at http://www.amscan.org/support-asf/ or mailed to 58 Park Ave. New York, NY 10016. Anita Ebon (Svensson) Hofverberg, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 93 on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Allendale, NJ.She was born on November 13, 1926 in Halmstad, Sweden to Algot and Ebba Svensson. She married Bengt Hofverberg on New Year's Eve in 1948. Over the next decade, they lived and had three children in Sundsvall before sailing across the Atlantic Ocean and moving to Freeport, NY, her home until 2013.Anita started her retail career at Baresh's in Freeport in 1963. She then moved on to Lord & Taylor in Garden City before transferring to their Fifth Avenue location, where she worked for 20 years as a buyer and salesperson of antiques, furniture, and textiles, her true passion. After a few years at Saks Fifth Avenue, she spent 15 years in interior design at the Robert Allen showroom in Long Island, finally retiring at the age of 81.Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years in 2011, son Bengt Jr. in 1995, sister Gudrun Koveleski, and brother Jurgen Svensson. She is survived by her son Ulf Hofverberg (Jane) of Chichester, NY and daughter Agneta Hofverberg (David Elliott) of Bergenfield, NJ. Her 5 grandchildren, Anna Voisard (Joel), Sara Hofverberg, Adam Hofverberg (Courtney), Christopher Elliott (Aly), and Olivia Elliott, as well as her 5 great-grandchildren, Vincent and Lina Voisard, Thea Hofverberg, and Charlotte and Julia Elliott, will miss their Farmor and Mormor dearly.A memorial service will be held at the Church of Sweden, 5 E. 48th St., in New York City on Sunday, January 19th at 2:00 PM. Donations in her honor can be made to The American-Scandinavian Foundation at http://www.amscan.org/support-asf/ or mailed to 58 Park Ave. New York, NY 10016. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close