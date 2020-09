Or Copy this URL to Share

FENDRICK--Anita L., of Palm Beach, Florida (Lawrence, NY), passed away on August 31, 2020, age 101. Loving mother of Jane and Robert, beloved grandmother to Jason, Michelle and Laura, adored great-grandmother to Rachel, Daniella, Mica, Ilana, Madison, and Hayden and sister to Zelda Schoengold.





