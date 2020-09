Or Copy this URL to Share

FENDRICK--Anita. The Frost and Mintz families celebrate the beautiful life of our beloved Aunt Anita, 101 years young, and sister of our matriarch Zelda Schoengold. May her memory be for a blessing.





