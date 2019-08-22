GROSSBERG--Anita. Born October 1, 1922 and passed away on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack, Loving mother of Michael, and mother-in-law to Efrat. Cherished Grandmother of Koreen and Maya. Born in New York and raised in the Bronx. Had a wonderful career as the Executive Assistant on the David Susskind Television Show. Devoted to her family, she will be missed by all who knew her. Services 9:30am Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Riverside, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 22, 2019