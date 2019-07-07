Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA KAPLAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAPLAN--Anita, 88, a progressive spirit and prolific artist, died on June 30 surrounded by her family in Pacific Grove, California. Devoted mother of Stephanie, Michael and Barbara, and their partners, Ed, Susan and Denis. Loving grandmother of Eli, Naomi, Leah, and Nathan. Wife and globetrotting partner of William (Bill) for 63 years. Daughter of Harry and Mollie Zuckman, and Sister of Elly, Anita grew up in Newark, New Jersey. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Chicago, Anita lived in New York City and worked with 3-7 year-olds at the Boardman School, engaging them with dance, singing, and field trips to study the bridges in and around Manhattan. In 1967, the family moved to Los Angeles. In the years that followed, Anita worked as a Vocational Coordinator with Special Education High School Students and designed and conducted pre-employment workshops for low-income women. Anita then transitioned to work as a travel agent, and she and Bill began to wander in earnest and rarely seemed to stop, touching all corners of the world. She particularly loved her journeys to Paris, Venice, Istanbul and Easter Island. In 1995, the two of them retired to Pacific Grove, and Anita embarked on two decades of volunteer work that included the Monterey Aquarium, the Monterey Museum on Wheels, and the Bach Festival of Carmel. At the same time, she embraced the artistic flair that had always been on display to her family, and the work poured out of her at an astonishing rate. Her paintings and collages have been shown at the Monterey Museum of Art, Pacific Grove Art Center, Central California Art Center, and the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation. Anita was a loyal friend to so many people she volunteered, exercised, and painted alongside. Donations in her honor may be made to Planned Parenthood or whoever can carry the Democratic Party to victory in 2020.



Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close