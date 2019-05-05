NEWMAN--Anita, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died May 3, 2019. Anita was born in the Bronx on February 27, 1928 to Isadore and Helen Gorochow. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Westchester Reform Temple. She spent her professional life as a real-estate broker and the owner of Dudley D. Dornberg Real Estate/Coldwell Banker in Scarsdale. She is survived by her loving children Ira and Liza Newman, Jonathan and Heather Newman, Amy and Brian Zwaig and her grandchildren Aaron, Benjamin, Jacob, Matthew, Julia, Rachel and Samantha. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 6th 11am at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Rd., Scarsdale, NY 10583. Interment at Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652.
Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019