PAYNE--Anita Lola Weiss. On April 23, 2020, Anita Lola Weiss Payne--beloved wife of 68 years of Robert Payne (z"l), precious mother of Dr. David Payne (Dr. Nancy) and Clarissa Payne Uvegi (Harry), treasured grandmother of Hugo Jake and Gabriella Molly--passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at the Hebrew Home in Riverdale. After surviving a stroke this past summer, Anita persevered, surrounded by faithful aides, visited daily by loving family. Beginning as an interior decorator, she later joined her husband to run the now 100-year-old institution Robert Payne Furs; together, they were devoted to Jewish causes. Regal and chic, curious and whip-smart, generous and funny, Anita stayed sharp until the end. She was a dedicated friend and matriarch.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020