POSNER--Anita, 97, a native New Yorker and former film editor for ABC News, died on August 28, 2020. Survived by her son Ethan, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and grandchildren Marissa, Drew, Emily and Katie. Funeral today at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY.





