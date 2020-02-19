ANITA ROGERS

ROGERS--Anita T., (nee: Tobin) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving and devoted mother of Gene, Jr. (Maggie). Adored grandmother of Maggie, Ella and Charlie. Reposing: Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass: St. Agnes Cathedral, Friday, 10am. Interment: Cemetery of the Holy Cross, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rett Syndrome Research Trust. www.reverserett.org in her name would be appreciated. www.mackenmortuary.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2020
