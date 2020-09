Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSS--Anita, 91, Long Beach, NY on September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Adoring Mother of Bob (Linda), David (Melissa-deceased), and Doug (deceased). Grandmother of Rachel, Danielle and Ryan. Sister of Alan (Agnes); sister-in-law of Stan. Teacher, reader, traveler. Forever in our thoughts.





