ANITA SHAPIRO
SHAPIRO--Anita Carr. With deep sadness, Practising Law Institute announces the passing of our President, Anita Carr Shapiro, a beloved colleague, friend and inspiration, following her valiant battle with cancer. Anita devoted her talents to PLI for 20 years, the last five as the Institute's first woman President. Along with her prodigious talent in law, business, and legal education, Anita had a penchant for making everyone at PLI feel like family and friends. She was devoted to PLI's mission, pouring her energy, creativity and skill into developing exceptional programs, publications and pro bono resources for the legal community. Both PLI and the legal profession were the beneficiaries of her intelligence, dynamism, warmth and professionalism, her grace, her style, and her smile. PLI's Board of Trustees, Executive Group and staff send our sympathies to her husband Harvey and brother Eugene Carr, the rest of her family and many friends. Hon. Angela M. Mazzarelli, Chair; Mei Lin Kwan-Gett, Vice Chair; Craig Miller, Interim President


Published in New York Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
