SILVERS--Anita, Ph.D. (1940-2019). Professor and former chair of the Philosophy Department at San Francisco State University. A nationally known scholar in the field of medical ethics and a recognized advocate for the rights of the disabled. As a teacher and a mentor, she changed the lives of countless students and scholars. Her brother, David, and his family will miss her spirit and her tenacity. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2019