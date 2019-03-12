Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN BERSON. View Sign

BERSON--Ann O. Ann O. Berson, died peacefully at home on March 10, 2019, at the age of 86. With her by her side was her beloved husband of 62 years Joel, son, John, daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Jeff. She will be most missed by her adoring grandchildren, Emma, Jennifer, Sasha and Natalie. Ann attended Connecticut College, where she graduated with honors, and later received her graduate degree in Urban Planning from Hunter College. After serving as a Senior Researcher and Social Scientist for the New York State Moreland Commission on Nursing Homes and Residential Facilities, she became a lifelong advocate for the elderly and their long-term care. Ann was so outraged by what she learned at the Moreland Commission that she became director of Program Research for the State of New York Deputy Attorney General for Medicaid Fraud Control. She then joined the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation where she focused on home care as a preferred alternative to institutional care. She later joined the PRIDE Institute at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center as its Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief of the PRIDE Institute Journal of Long Term Home Health Care. She subsequently became the Executive Director of the Home Care Council of New York City and then joined the Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter, where she was Vice President, Director of Public Policy, and a member of its Board of Directors until she retired in 2010. Ann was appointed by Governor Mario Cuomo to the Executive Committee of the New York State Council on Home Care Services, and she was a fellow of the Brookdale Center of Aging of Hunter College. She was a member of the Boards of Directors of the Lenox Hill Neighborhood Association, Home Care Association of New York State, Burden Center for the Aging, and Settlement Housing Fund. She also had a long association with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, Nursing Home Community Coalition, and Citizen Community on Aging. In addition, Ann was a member of the Hunter Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Ann received wonderful comfort and loving care at her home from her caregivers, and the family is most grateful for that.



