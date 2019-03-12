Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN BERSON. View Sign

BERSON--Ann. The board of directors, staff and volunteers of the Carter Burden Network note with profound sadness the loss of Ann Berson, our distinguished board member. Her commitment to helping others and her dedication to the mission of the agency profoundly affected our programs and our growth. Ann helped us see possibilities and develop programs that addressed the needs of our constituency of older adults. We mourn the passing of our colleague, and our dear friend who compassionately taught us by example that we could make a difference. Our sincerest condolences are extended to her husband Joel and to her family. Jeffrey A. Weber, Chairman William J. Dionne, Executive Director



