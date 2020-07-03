1/
ANN DANNER
DANNER--Ann Kappell. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Ann Kappell Danner of Bethesda, MD. Beloved Wife of Robert L. Danner. Cherished Mother to Rachel Kappell Danner. Dear Sister of Jane (Jack) Manheimer. Ann treasured the relationships she developed supporting hundreds of middle and high school students over the years. She was also one of the most active and consistent members of the Washington Area Independent School Counselors group, championing children's mental health. Funeral service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery in Clarksburg, Maryland on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Sinai Social Action Division, the Religious Action Center (RAC), ACLU Voting Rights Project, and Central Kitchen. Services handled by Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
