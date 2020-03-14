Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Davenport Mavroleon Dixon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1942 - 2019

Ann Davenport Mavroleon Dixon MBE, 77, died May 11, 2019, in London, England.



Ann was born August 3, 1942 in New York City to John and Marie Davenport as the oldest of seven children. She attended Brearley, Chatham Hall and Barnard College. As a child she belonged to the King-Coit theatre group which taught her both acting and drawing - two passions that would intertwine throughout her life. After marrying Mace Gwyer Mavroleon, she moved to California. She pursued an acting career, starring in "The Lady, or the Tiger" among other productions. She also founded her own commercial art studio.



In 1983, Ann moved to London where she remarried to Piers Dixon, a member of Parliament from 1970-1974. A gifted artist, she painted portraits of families and their homes. "Painting houses in England brought back the combination of art and drama," she explained. "When I look at a structure, a visitor on the outside looking in, an entire cast of characters often make themselves felt. The artist is in the company of children who have grown and gone, of relatives and others who have walked through the same doorway generations before."



An active participant in London's art world, Ann joined the Nine Elms Group of Artists and served as its Chairwoman for several years. In 1988 she became a member of the Chelsea Arts Society and was Vice President for a time. Ann had a long and fruitful association with Art for Youth London, an affordable art exhibition raising funds for the UK Youth charity. In addition to exhibiting her own artwork, she served as Art for Youth's Event Organizer for many years. Ann was appointed Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2014 New Year Honors for services to young people.



Ann is survived by her son G. Mace Mavroleon and his wife Judy; her daughter Marina Mavroleon-Folsom and her husband Alton, mother and stepfather to their children – Jenny, Keith Jr., Anessa, and Marley; her daughter Caitlin Mavroleon and her son Jem; her stepson Hugo Dixon and his daughter Atalandi; her stepson Mark Dixon; and her stepson Alex Dixon. She is also survived by her sisters Glorianna, Susy, Amy and Caroline.

