ANN ELLEN ROSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN ELLEN ROSEN.
Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Hartsdale, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSEN--Ann Ellen. On October 5, 2019, forever came too soon. Ann Ellen Rosen peacefully passed away at home in the arms of her adoring family. Her grace and generosity guided us and kept us. Loving memories line the hearts of her husband Bob, and their children Sharon, Cindy, Kim, Gary, Jordan, Denise and Elza, and grandchildren Maddy, Max, and Phoebe. Graveside service will be held on October 8, 2019, 11am at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of Pinot Grigio (ice optional) to our beautiful matriarch and consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation. "Together forever", Bobbos would reassure Nellie daily. "Everything is under control" Nellie would say to us all.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.