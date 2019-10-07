ROSEN--Ann Ellen. On October 5, 2019, forever came too soon. Ann Ellen Rosen peacefully passed away at home in the arms of her adoring family. Her grace and generosity guided us and kept us. Loving memories line the hearts of her husband Bob, and their children Sharon, Cindy, Kim, Gary, Jordan, Denise and Elza, and grandchildren Maddy, Max, and Phoebe. Graveside service will be held on October 8, 2019, 11am at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of Pinot Grigio (ice optional) to our beautiful matriarch and consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation. "Together forever", Bobbos would reassure Nellie daily. "Everything is under control" Nellie would say to us all.



