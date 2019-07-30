FLINTOFT--Ann Mack. 1942-2019. Our mom, Omi, sister, aunt and great friend passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Gerald James, she leaves behind her sister Hilla Benson, her sons Mark (Anja), Gerald Patrick (Janette) and Thomas (Ingrid), and her grandchildren Chelsea, Stefan, Collin, Caroline, Aidan, Benno and Alex. A service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, 404 East 87 Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The St. David's School, The or Visiting Nurse Service of NY.
Published in The New York Times on July 30, 2019