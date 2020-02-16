GATOF--Ann. Ann Silberberg Gatof, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Her family was her world and surrounded her with so much love and comfort during her valiant battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Louis and Eleanor Silberberg, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Gatof and sister Judy Silberberg. There was no better mother in the world. Blessed were Peter and Bonnie, Bob and Kim and Robyn and Gael. Her favorite title in life was Nanny. She cherished her grandchildren Alex and Lauren, Jake and Emily, Jessie and Jason, Tess and Nate, and Sophia and Alexa. Ann loved everything New York City, especially the trees of Central Park. Our hearts are broken, but her strength and sparkle will brighten our lives forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 125 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020