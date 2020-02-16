Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN GATOF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GATOF--Ann. Ann Silberberg Gatof, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Her family was her world and surrounded her with so much love and comfort during her valiant battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Louis and Eleanor Silberberg, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Gatof and sister Judy Silberberg. There was no better mother in the world. Blessed were Peter and Bonnie, Bob and Kim and Robyn and Gael. Her favorite title in life was Nanny. She cherished her grandchildren Alex and Lauren, Jake and Emily, Jessie and Jason, Tess and Nate, and Sophia and Alexa. Ann loved everything New York City, especially the trees of Central Park. Our hearts are broken, but her strength and sparkle will brighten our lives forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 125 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.



GATOF--Ann. Ann Silberberg Gatof, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Her family was her world and surrounded her with so much love and comfort during her valiant battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Louis and Eleanor Silberberg, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Gatof and sister Judy Silberberg. There was no better mother in the world. Blessed were Peter and Bonnie, Bob and Kim and Robyn and Gael. Her favorite title in life was Nanny. She cherished her grandchildren Alex and Lauren, Jake and Emily, Jessie and Jason, Tess and Nate, and Sophia and Alexa. Ann loved everything New York City, especially the trees of Central Park. Our hearts are broken, but her strength and sparkle will brighten our lives forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 125 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.