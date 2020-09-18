GETTY--Ann G. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Ann G. Getty, Benefactor, Fellow for Life, and former Trustee. As a Trustee, she was an active member of the Acquisitions Committee, and she served on the Visiting Committees for European Paintings and European Sculpture and Decorative Arts. Mrs. Getty and her husband Gordon P. Getty provided key support for initiatives across the Museum, including MetLiveArts, acquisitions, special exhibitions, and publications. We are grateful for her service to The Met, and we send our deepest condolences to Mr. Getty and their family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director





