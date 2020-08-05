1/1
ANN JAMIESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMIESON--Ann Booth. 91, of Peabody, MA passed away on August 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward L. Jamieson of 57 years who predeceased her in 2018. Born in Goshen, NY May 12, 1929 and raised in Warwick, NY she was the daughter of the late Pierson Booth and Helen Elizabeth Collier Booth. Ann enthusiastically participated and successfully competed in several equestrian sports and remained a competitive swimmer throughout her adulthood. Ann received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951 from Stanford University in Political Science and pursued a career in journalism. She enjoyed a career with the U.S. Department of State with several assignments around the globe including an extended mission in Beirut, Lebanon. After that she transitioned to the staff at TIME magazine where she met her husband Edward. They resided in Manhattan, NY until retirement and later split their time between New York and East Orleans, MA until moving to Peabody to be closer to Edward's family. Ann is survived by her sister Becky Stafford of San Mateo, CA, her brother Alfred Booth and his wife Lorraine of Savannah, GA, and nieces Elizabeth Foreman of San Mateo, CA, Patricia Ayers of Portland, OR and Amanda Booth of Philadelphia, PA and nephew Jesse Booth of Savannah, GA. Ann is also survived by two great-nephews Pierson Booth and Campbell Booth of Savannah, GA and her sister-in-law Thelma McCulloch of Reading, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, Peabody, to which friends and family are invited to attend. Live streaming at: https://www.facebook.com/ stjohnstthomaspeabody/ A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or The William Bull and Sarah Wells Family Stone House Association, 183 Co Rd. 51, Campbell Hall, NY 10916. For directions and online obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved