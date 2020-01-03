JAWIN--Ann Juliano, died on December 31, 2019. Mother of Ronald and Paul Jawin and grandmother of Alixandra, Rachel, Erica and Tom Jawin. Graduate of Hunter College, Educator, Author, and Founder of The Center for the Women of New York. Reposing at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset with viewing on Saturday, January 4 from 4-7pm. Funeral Sunday, 1pm, January 5 at the Unitarian Church at Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Rd., Manhasset. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Center for the Women of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 3, 2020