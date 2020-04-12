Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN KOLB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOLB--Ann Cheevers. Ann Cheevers Kolb passed away Friday, April 3rd in Manhattan at the age of 78, a victim of the Coronavirus. Her husband of 56 years, Daniel F. Kolb was by her side. Ann was born in New York City in 1941 to Dr. Owen and Mary Cheevers. She spent her childhood in Yonkers and enjoyed summers by the ocean at Breezy Point with her siblings. A graduate of Fordham University, Ann met her future husband Dan while they were debating for their colleges on the national stage - they quite literally met arguing with each other. The two married in 1963 and had two children. Ann's first love was always her family, but she also made a meaningful difference in the communities she called home. First, in Morristown, New Jersey during the 1970s she served two terms as President of the Board of Education for the Morris School District, playing a key leadership role in integrating schools from the two communities within the District, including by casting many decisive votes. As recently publicized, the positive impact of her leadership in integrating the schools lasts to this day. In Washington, DC during the 1980s, Ann was an active member of Capital Speakers, an organization of women committed to the regular exchange of ideas and making women's voices heard. While in Washington, she interacted frequently with Senior Government officials, Ambassadors, representatives from the business and legal communities and their spouses, and organized the annual tour of Embassies. All the while contributing significantly to a special family spirit among those at the law firm in which her husband was a partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell. Ann was also an accomplished interior designer blending elegance and whimsy in her work. Upon returning to her beloved New York in the 1990s, Ann and her husband moved to the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 21 E. 79th street where they lived for over 30 years before her death. Also, in the 1990s, she opened Ann Kolb Gallery in East Hampton where her beauty, the sparkle of her personality and the array of exceptionally varied and interesting things she sold brought a much-admired magic to East Hampton's Main Street. After retiring, Ann enjoyed her favorite role as Grandmother. Ann is survived by her husband, children Daniel C. Kolb and Suzanne M. Kolb, daughter-in- law Heather Ogilvie Kolb, grandchildren Danny, Matthew, Katie and Robbie and three of her siblings, Mary Wittekindt, Owen Cheevers and Theresa Jablonski. Ann was buried in a private family service. Future plans will be shared when it is safe for all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis - Thrive or City Harvest.



KOLB--Ann Cheevers. Ann Cheevers Kolb passed away Friday, April 3rd in Manhattan at the age of 78, a victim of the Coronavirus. Her husband of 56 years, Daniel F. Kolb was by her side. Ann was born in New York City in 1941 to Dr. Owen and Mary Cheevers. She spent her childhood in Yonkers and enjoyed summers by the ocean at Breezy Point with her siblings. A graduate of Fordham University, Ann met her future husband Dan while they were debating for their colleges on the national stage - they quite literally met arguing with each other. The two married in 1963 and had two children. Ann's first love was always her family, but she also made a meaningful difference in the communities she called home. First, in Morristown, New Jersey during the 1970s she served two terms as President of the Board of Education for the Morris School District, playing a key leadership role in integrating schools from the two communities within the District, including by casting many decisive votes. As recently publicized, the positive impact of her leadership in integrating the schools lasts to this day. In Washington, DC during the 1980s, Ann was an active member of Capital Speakers, an organization of women committed to the regular exchange of ideas and making women's voices heard. While in Washington, she interacted frequently with Senior Government officials, Ambassadors, representatives from the business and legal communities and their spouses, and organized the annual tour of Embassies. All the while contributing significantly to a special family spirit among those at the law firm in which her husband was a partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell. Ann was also an accomplished interior designer blending elegance and whimsy in her work. Upon returning to her beloved New York in the 1990s, Ann and her husband moved to the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 21 E. 79th street where they lived for over 30 years before her death. Also, in the 1990s, she opened Ann Kolb Gallery in East Hampton where her beauty, the sparkle of her personality and the array of exceptionally varied and interesting things she sold brought a much-admired magic to East Hampton's Main Street. After retiring, Ann enjoyed her favorite role as Grandmother. Ann is survived by her husband, children Daniel C. Kolb and Suzanne M. Kolb, daughter-in- law Heather Ogilvie Kolb, grandchildren Danny, Matthew, Katie and Robbie and three of her siblings, Mary Wittekindt, Owen Cheevers and Theresa Jablonski. Ann was buried in a private family service. Future plans will be shared when it is safe for all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis - Thrive or City Harvest. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close