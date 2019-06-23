Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN KUSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KUSCH--Ann Dana. Ann Dana Kusch, a mother and philanthropist, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on the morning of Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles A. Dana and Eleanor N. Dana of Wilton, Connecticut and New York City. Her father was an industrialist who founded the Dana Corporation, an international automobile part manufacturer. Mr. Dana, also a New York lawyer, was representing a company that owned rights to the universal joint, the device that was replacing belts and chains to link the power of an automobile engine to the rear wheels of a car. He recognized the growth potential of the device and bought an 80 percent interest in the company. Today, the universal joint has applications ranging from control of the flaps on aircraft wings to the propulsion of golf carts. Additionally, her father founded The Dana Foundation, a private philanthropic organization that supports brain research through grants, publications, and educational programs. There are many important institutions that bear his name such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the research institution in Boston, Mass. Mrs. Kusch who was born in New York City and grew up in Wilton, Connecticut had been living in John's Island, Vero Beach Florida since 1979. She had many friends who loved her big generous heart, sharp wit, fun youthful nature, and her elegance. She was a passionate supporter of medical research, funding The Ann Dana Kusch Multidisciplinary Program for Interstitial Lung Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension Research Grant. In addition, she was a supporter of animal, children, and Service Personnel charities. She attended The Spence School, in New York City, The Ethel Walkers School in Connecticut, Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Finch College, in New York, NY. She married her beloved husband Robert Eugene Kusch on October 1, 1961, who passed six years ago. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage that spanned 52 years. She is survived by her three children, two grandsons and three dachshunds. Laurie Kusch Molbert of Ocean Ridge, FL, the mother of her two grandsons Robert Hart Talcott of London, England and Charles Dana Talcott of San Francisco, CA, her sons Jeffrey Charles Kusch of Miami Beach, FL and Robert Alexander Kusch of Vero Beach, FL, and her dogs, Cassie, Maggie, and Pretzel. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



KUSCH--Ann Dana. Ann Dana Kusch, a mother and philanthropist, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on the morning of Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles A. Dana and Eleanor N. Dana of Wilton, Connecticut and New York City. Her father was an industrialist who founded the Dana Corporation, an international automobile part manufacturer. Mr. Dana, also a New York lawyer, was representing a company that owned rights to the universal joint, the device that was replacing belts and chains to link the power of an automobile engine to the rear wheels of a car. He recognized the growth potential of the device and bought an 80 percent interest in the company. Today, the universal joint has applications ranging from control of the flaps on aircraft wings to the propulsion of golf carts. Additionally, her father founded The Dana Foundation, a private philanthropic organization that supports brain research through grants, publications, and educational programs. There are many important institutions that bear his name such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the research institution in Boston, Mass. Mrs. Kusch who was born in New York City and grew up in Wilton, Connecticut had been living in John's Island, Vero Beach Florida since 1979. She had many friends who loved her big generous heart, sharp wit, fun youthful nature, and her elegance. She was a passionate supporter of medical research, funding The Ann Dana Kusch Multidisciplinary Program for Interstitial Lung Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension Research Grant. In addition, she was a supporter of animal, children, and Service Personnel charities. She attended The Spence School, in New York City, The Ethel Walkers School in Connecticut, Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Finch College, in New York, NY. She married her beloved husband Robert Eugene Kusch on October 1, 1961, who passed six years ago. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage that spanned 52 years. She is survived by her three children, two grandsons and three dachshunds. Laurie Kusch Molbert of Ocean Ridge, FL, the mother of her two grandsons Robert Hart Talcott of London, England and Charles Dana Talcott of San Francisco, CA, her sons Jeffrey Charles Kusch of Miami Beach, FL and Robert Alexander Kusch of Vero Beach, FL, and her dogs, Cassie, Maggie, and Pretzel. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close