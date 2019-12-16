LOEB--Ann Florence (nee Guttmacher), died on Thursday at Mt. Sinai hospital at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. Ms. Loeb was born in Baltimore on May 9, 1931 to parents, Alan and Leonore Guttmacher, and was a longtime resident of Manhattan's Upper East Side. A graduate of Bennington College, Ms. Loeb worked well into her 80s as a Development Consultant for the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. She was a passionate supporter of many causes, an accomplished artist and craftswoman, and a world traveler. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Dr. Elizabeth Loeb of Baltimore, Maryland, her sisters, Sally Guttmacher and Susan Green, six grandchildren, three nieces, and a nephew.



