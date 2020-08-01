ANN MADONIA

MADONIA--Ann Constance, age 89, died on July 14 with her sister, Barbara Mastellone, and niece, Nicole Mastellone by her side. Her passion for art led to degrees in Art History and Appraisal specializing in American Art. Starting at David Findlay Galleries in New York City, she went on to become Curator of Collections at the Davenport Museum of Art in Iowa. In 1989, she became the Curator of Collections, then Acting Director, at the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary. One of her passions was to stimulate public interest in the arts and she worked diligently to increase attendance at exhibitions by offering lectures and workshops. She mentored many students and helped develop their appreciation of art and further their career. Her wry sense of humor and keen intellect kept her involved to the end. She was one of a kind.





