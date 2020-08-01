1/1
ANN MADONIA
MADONIA--Ann Constance, age 89, died on July 14 with her sister, Barbara Mastellone, and niece, Nicole Mastellone by her side. Her passion for art led to degrees in Art History and Appraisal specializing in American Art. Starting at David Findlay Galleries in New York City, she went on to become Curator of Collections at the Davenport Museum of Art in Iowa. In 1989, she became the Curator of Collections, then Acting Director, at the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary. One of her passions was to stimulate public interest in the arts and she worked diligently to increase attendance at exhibitions by offering lectures and workshops. She mentored many students and helped develop their appreciation of art and further their career. Her wry sense of humor and keen intellect kept her involved to the end. She was one of a kind.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 30, 2020
I worked with Ann at the David B. Findlay Galleries in New York, and although we hadn't seen each other since she left we stayed in tough. Ann was a delightful person and we shared many a good laugh. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Joy
Joy Brighton
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
