MAURER--Ann E. The Trustees and Staff of the Whitney Museum of American Art are deeply saddened by the passing of Ann E. Maurer, beloved wife of Gilbert C. Maurer, Honorary Trustee and former President of the Board of Trustees. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ann was an accomplished book editor and a devoted alumna of Wellesley College, where she and Gil co-founded the Maurer Public Speaking Program and a scholarship in her name. Together, Ann and Gil were committed philanthropists who generously supported the arts and higher education through The Maurer Family Foundation. As Co-Founder and President of the Foundation, Ann's profound belief in increasing arts accessibility benefitted institutions across the city of New York and nationwide. A true testament to Ann's everlasting legacy, the Maurer family shares a deep commitment to the arts and the betterment of our communities. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Ann's loving husband Gil, their five children Christopher, David, Peter, Jonathan and Meredith, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and the entire Maurer and D'Espinosa families. Flora Miller Biddle Honorary Chairman; Leonard A. Lauder Chairman Emeritus; Richard M. DeMartini Chairman; Fern Kaye Tessler President; Robert J. Hurst Chairman of the Executive Committee; Adam D. Weinberg Alice Pratt Brown Director





