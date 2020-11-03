MAURER--Ann. The Trustees and staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Maurer, wife of our dear friend and esteemed Trustee Gilbert Maurer. Polished, smart, eloquent, and radiantly warm and caring, Ann was a member of the NYBG family for more than 30 years. Her support of the Garden through the Maurer Foundation, which she co- founded, helped enrich our community and broaden access to the arts. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Gil and their family. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman J.V. Cossaboom, Interim CEO and President





