MULROY--Ann P., nee Wyllie, 75, a longtime resident of River Edge. She was born in Brooklyn and is formerly of River Edge, Brooklyn, Bridgewater, and Oradell. She passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin Mulroy. Cherished sister of Mary Ellen Wyllie, Charles Wyllie (Christine), and Carol Blakeslee (Ed). Devoted aunt of Alison MacLaren (Ridge), Charles Wyllie, David Wyllie, and Brigid Blakeslee (Jared). Her memory will be cherished by her many loving family members and friends. Before retiring, she was an Assistant District Attorney for New York County, practiced maritime law at Hill Rivkins, and worked at the Ford Foundation. She graduated from Fordham University, receiving both a JD from the School of Law and an MA in Political Science. She graduated from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD, where she had been student council president during her time there and later served as the President of the St. Joseph's College Alumnae Association. She was dedicated to her church communities, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Reader, and CCD (catechism) teacher. She traveled extensively around Europe and loved to go to the ballet, theater, and museums. Unfortunately, due to the global health crisis, all services will be private. We are disappointed to be unable to celebrate her life and grieve together with family and friends at this time, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton or the Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise.



