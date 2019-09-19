MURPHY--Ann Maureen (Vaughn), 82, of North Palm Beach, FL, and Old Saybrook, CT, and formerly of Manhasset, NY, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2019, with her sons by her side. She will be missed forever by her sons, Thomas and Paul; her daughters-in-law, Michelle Murphy and Leslie Murphy; and her four beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Katherine Murphy Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; John Murphy; Thomas and Olivia Murphy; and Cecelia Ann Murphy. She will also be greatly missed by her six nieces and nephews and their spouses, children, and grandchildren, as well as many longtime friends, including three very devoted and compassionate caregivers. Ann was predeceased by her husband, John; their infant son, John; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Vaughn; her niece, Patricia Vaughn; and her brother-in- law, Rev. Thomas F. Murphy. A wake will be held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, NY, on Friday, September 20, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 21, at 10am at St. Mary's Church, Manhasset, NY. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dean John J. Murphy Scholarship Fund at the St. John's University School of Law, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11439.



