Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mary Manning Walsh Home, First Floor Parlor
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Mary Manning Walsh Home, First Floor Parlor
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary Manning Walsh Home, Holy Family Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Manning Walsh Home, Holy Family Chapel
O'BRIEN--Ann Rosalia (Sr. Sean Willian O'Brien, O. Carm.), passed very peacefully on the afternoon of Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Dawn Greene Hospice Unit at Mary Manning Walsh Home. Sr. Sean was in the 55th year of her religious life when she entered into her eternal life. Her nieces Annie and Chrissy were at her bedside. The Sisters, family and staff had been most attentive throughout her final days, providing the best of physical, emotional and spiritual care. Sr. Sean was born in New York City on August 16, 1938 to William and Mary (nee McColgan) O'Brien who were born in Ireland. At an early age, she volunteered at the old Walsh Home where her love of nursing began. She graduated from Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as an RN at the Hospital for Special Surgery for seven years. Sr. Sean entered the Congregation on September 12, 1964, professed first vows on April 5, 1967 and made final profession on December 8, 1972. Her missions included St. Joseph's Manor (1967-1968 and 1971-1972), St. Patrick's Home (1968-1971), Madonna Residence (1972-1977), Sacred Heart Manor (1977-1978 and 1981-1985), Ozanam Hall (1978-1981), St. Joseph's Nursing Home (1985-1986 and 1992-1997), and Mary Manning Walsh Home (1986-1992 and 1997-2019). Sr. Sean served in various nursing positions including Director of Nursing. She was appointed Superior/Administrator at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Superior at Mary Manning Walsh Home during the 1980's, later appointed Administrator and finally Executive Director of the Walsh Home. Always having the Community on her mind, and in planning her funeral, Sr. Sean requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Cause of Venerable MaryAngeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm., Foundress of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, St. Teresa's Motherhouse, 600 Woods Road, Germantown, NY 12526, as she believed Mother's Cause would perpetuate our Congregation. Sr. Sean William was devoted to her religious life, the aged, her sister Mary O'Hagan (Rest In Peace) and her role as aunt, great-aunt and avid Yankees fan. Although her Irish heritage was always close to her heart, her strong personality and her quick smile were definitely that of a New Yorker. When Mother Angeline welcomed Sr. Sean to the halls of heaven, no doubt they shared a warm New York Irish American embrace. Beloved Aunt of William (Nancy) O'Hagan, Mary (Robert) McManus, Ann (Christopher) Cordes, Matthew (Petra) O' Hagan, Christine (John) Carlin and cherished Great-Aunt of 14. Visitation Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mary Manning Walsh Home, First Floor Parlor, 1339 York Avenue, New York City from 2-7pm with evening Prayers at 7pm. Continued Visitation at Walsh Home on Thursday from 9:30-10:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in the Holy Family Chapel. Interment Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresa's Motherhouse, Germantown, NY, with a Luncheon to follow. Services entrusted to John Krtil Funeral Home, Inc., 212-744-3084.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019
