RADDING--Ann, 72, formerly of New York, died on April 15. Teacher, event planner, skier, potter. Widow of John Balan. Survived by brothers Robert (Rina) of Sharon, MA, Edward (Linda) of Longmeadow, MA, and Alan (Eva) of Newton, MA, six nieces and nine great-nephews and great-nieces. Funeral April 18 at Temple Reyim, Newton, MA at 10am. Contributions to . For complete obituary, please visit: www.brezniakrodman.com
|
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2019