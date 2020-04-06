SMOLER--Ann Youngerman, was born on May 15, 1932, and died on April 4, 2020, just short of her 88th birthday. The cause of her death was COVID-19. She was deeply beloved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and close friends. Born and raised in Chicago, she spent most of her life in Westchester County, and lived more recently in Manhattan. Ann graduated from the University of Illinois and the Hunter School of Social Work. After the death of her youngest child, Matthew Smoler, she developed a specialty in grief counseling: running bereavement groups and working at Gilda's Club and Project Liberty, for which she traveled by subway throughout New York City to counsel survivors of September 11. She is survived by her children, Karen Smoler Heller (husband Douglas) of New York City, Robert Smoler (wife Lisa) of Westport, CT, and Nancy Smoler of Philadelphia, PA; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Scott, Michelle, Isaac, and Lionel; and four great- grandchildren. Her former husband, Dr. Gideon Nachumi, predeceased her. While our hearts are broken, "Grannie Annie's" love of family, empathy for the suffering, and passion for social justice will live on through many generations. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no service or visitation will be held at thistime, but a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020