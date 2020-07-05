1/
ANN SOLOWAY
SOLOWAY--Ann Ruth Entin, formerly residing in Port Washington, New York, passed away peacefully and fully loved, at her home on July 1, 2020, not long after celebrating her 90th birthday on Zoom with her extended family. All who were blessed to know her knew her qualities of strength, determination, fierce loyalty, and capacity for happiness. She was the beloved wife of Chick Soloway for 33 years. Following his death, she met and developed a loving partnership with Aaron Beckerman, MSW, which lasted more than two decades, until Aaron's death in 2012. She is survived by her children Michael Soloway, Irene Soloway, and Amy Soloway Ndaw, their spouses Suzanne Byrnes, J.F Shaw, and Djily Ndaw, her adored grandson Alioune Ndaw, as well as dear cousins, beloved nephews, nieces, grandnieces and nephews, and her campers and students, too numerous to mention but all well-loved. A private graveside funeral was held on July 2. The family has a memorial website at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ann-ruth-entin-soloway/4216 and invites you to share your thoughts, memories, and photos on those pages.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
