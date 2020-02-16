STEIN--Ann. Ann Bry Stein, died peacefully at home on February 11, 2020 at 97 1/2. She was married for 44 years to Theodore E. Stein, who predeceased her in 1991. Ann was the daughter of M. Edwin Bry and Ada Rittenberg Bry, and grew up at the Jersey shore. Ann was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and an attentive friend. Ann's older brother, M. Edwin Bry, Jr. predeceased her. She is survived by her brother, Robert Bry, her children Robert (Jessica Pers), David (Elizabeth March) and Kathryn (George Church), her six grandchildren, Andrew Stein (Allison); Daniel Stein (Pola), Hadley Stein, Perrin Stein, Kial Church and Kori Church, and her great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Maya and Miles. At Ann's request, her family will remember her privately. Her family is profoundly grateful to the caregivers whose attentiveness and compassion provided immeasurable comfort. Contributions in Ann's memory may be made to a .
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020