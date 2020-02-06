THORNTON--Ann Belfield, 82, died Monday in her home at Beaumont in Gordonsville, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, William S. and Martha S. Belfield and her beloved uncle, Johnny Scott. She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert James, her brother, Peter Belfield, her three sons, William, Philip and James, her two nieces, Lee Heath and Alix Reed, and her four grandchildren, Caroline, Ann Fate, Alice and Beach. Ann attended St. Anne's in Charlottesville and Rollins College. She moved to New York City with her husband in 1963 where she had a successful career as an interior decorator. She made lifelong friendships and was dear to so many. Ann loved every moment of life and she will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church in Gordonsville, VA. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in New York City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Free Clinic, P.O. Box 441, Orange, VA 22960 or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020