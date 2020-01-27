WALL--Ann (Doherty), on January 24, 2020. Born in Bayonne, NJ on January 4, 1925, she was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wall, Jr. Loving mother of Seton Scott (James) of Boston, MA, Shavaun (Michael Semler) of Annandale, VA, Richard III of Nantucket, MA, Robert (Beatrice) of Lloyd Harbor, NY, Roger (Jenai) of Honolulu, HI and D. Scott (Stephanie) of Greenwich, CT. Grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of five. A resident of Greenport, NY, she had been a longtime resident of Cutchogue, NY, Garden City, NY and Stuart, FL. She was a member of the North Fork Country Club and Stuart Yacht and Country Club. Along with her husband, she was inducted into the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. Visiting at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue on Tuesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck on Wednesday, 10am.



