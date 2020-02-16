Guest Book View Sign Service Information Layton Funeral Home 475 Main St Bedminster , NJ 07921 (908)-234-0766 Send Flowers Obituary

WEST--Ann Wick, 90, of Bernardsville, NJ died peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cleveland, OH on January 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Myron Converse Wick, Jr. and Frances Todd Wick Bolton, and stepdaughter of the late Newell Castle Bolton. She grew up in Mentor, OH and moved to Bernardsville, NJ in 1961. She also maintained a long- time summer residence in Siasconset, MA. Ann was a 1948 graduate of Foxcroft School in Middlebury, VA and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952 from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Her professional career began with the Central Intelligence Agency from 1952 to 1953, followed by a year as a research chemist with Atlantic Research Corporation in Washington, DC until 1954. While raising a family, her life focused on public service and volunteerism. Mrs. West served on the Bernardsville Environmental Commission from 1969 to 1979; was a Bernardsville Planning Board member from 1977 to 1982; and a Bernardsville Borough Council member from 1980 to 1992, where she served on the Management Committee, as Acting Mayor in 1985, and as a representative to the Bernardsville Library. Mrs. West was a member of the Corporation of Morristown Memorial Hospital from 1979 to 1996. She served as a Trustee and on the Executive Committee from 1987 to 1996, and also served as Chairman of the Professional Relations Committee. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Ladies Association where she served as Vice Regent for New Jersey from 1989 to 2005, and on the Executive Committee in 1994. She was a member of the Upper Raritan Watershed Association, now known as the Raritan Headwaters Association, where she served as a Board member from 1972 to 2010 and as Board President from 1975 to 1978. She was also a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. Mrs. West was an avid gardener and dog lover and loved the beach and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean surf. She was predeceased by her sister, Alice Wick Bowen Hall who died July 31, 2018. Mrs. West is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stephen K. West, whom she married on April 30, 1955, in Mentor, OH; four children, Timothy Wick West of Pittsfield, MA, Lucy West Engebretson and her husband, Mark, of Peapack, NJ, Todd K. West and his wife, Christine, of New York City, NY and Daniel Wick West of Siasconset, MA; five grandchildren, Kelsey Mahony and her husband, Kevin, Nicholas Engebretson and his wife, Christina, Oliver Engebretson, Emily Engebretson and Alexandra West; and one great-grandson, Matthew Mahony. A celebration of life service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, P.O. Box 110, Mount Vernon, Virginia 22121. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster, NJ.



